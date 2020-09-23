September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – reminding us that suicide is an unthinkable reality in our world. And one we must not ignore.

Suicide does not discriminate. Every age, gender, ethnicity and socio-economic status can be at risk.

There are a plethora of reasons individuals use to answer the looming question of “why?” Broken relationships. Addiction. Loss of employment. Financial strains. Social media. Politics. These are all temporary issues and circumstances; yet, suicide is permanent.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), a 2018 survey showed that about 4.3 percent of adults have seriously contemplated suicide — and almost one out of 100 adults actually attempted the act.

So far this year, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 174 calls where someone has either threatened or attempted suicide.

Tragically, our deputies have already investigated nearly 50 suicides. That’s 50 families whose lives are forever altered by one person’s desperate and final act.

Our victims’ advocates and volunteer chaplains are always available to help families cope with the loss of a loved one, but we want to positively interact and intervene with our citizens before desperation makes them do something that affects everyone in their lives.

And you can help. Here are five steps you can take offered by NIMH if you know of someone in crisis:

Ask

“Are you thinking about killing yourself?” It’s not an easy question, but studies show that asking at-risk individuals if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts.

Keep them safe

Reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal items or places is an important part of suicide prevention. While this is not always easy, asking if the at-risk person has a plan and removing or disabling the lethal means can make a difference.

Be there

Listen carefully and learn what the individual is thinking and feeling. Research suggests acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal thoughts.

Help them connect

Save the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s (1-800-273-TALK (8255)) and the Crisis Text Line’s number (741741) in your phone, so it’s there when you need it. You can also help make a connection with a trusted individual like a family member, friend, spiritual advisor, or mental health professional.

Stay connected

Staying in touch after a crisis or after being discharged from care can make a difference. Studies have shown the number of suicide deaths goes down when someone follows up with the at-risk person.

Here in Polk County, the Peace River Center offers crisis services by dialing a 24-hour crisis line at (863) 519-3744, or toll-free at (800) 627-5906. And in the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.