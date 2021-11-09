For more than 20 years, Girls Inc. of Winter Haven has been holding its annual fundraiser Angels Among Us.
This year’s event is Nov. 16 at Venue 650 in Winter Haven and Executive Director Peggy Threlkel is hoping to host 150 to 175 people.
“It’s a wonderful holiday celebration,” she said. “This event helps to support all of our programs.”
Angels Among Us will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, music and silent and live auction items. Girls Inc. is hoping to raise $40,000 to $50,000 from the event. Mary Beth Hundley is this year’s event chair and her fourth year on the board of directors.
“I’ve been involved with Girls Inc. for a decade,” she said. “It’s extremely important to have good role models for these young ladies. We need to expose these girls to more positive experiences.”
Publix Super Markets Charities and United Way of Central Florida are two main sponsors of the event. Rod Crowley, United Way of Central Florida’s COO, said Girls Inc. is one of its top funded services and programs.
“We do a comparison with similar statistical groups within Polk County schools and (Girls Inc.) participants have higher grades, test scores and lower discipline issues,” he said. “We support anything to do with education. It’s our biggest area we fund. They are making a big difference in the lives of these girls.”
Girls Inc. of Winter Haven works to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold members of the community. Currently, the group serves 18 to 24 girls daily in its afterschool program from 3 to 6 p.m. The girls are provided snacks, drinks and help with homework and an education-based curriculum each week. There are 24 pick up locations at different schools in Auburndale, Winter Haven, Lake Alfred and Eagle Lake. They currently have elementary and middle school students.
“Girls Inc. helps girls to become and develop into members of the community that will also give back,” Threlkel said. “We want them to stand up for themselves, make smart and good decisions and step out of their comfort zone. We help them gain those skills and develop friendships.”
The nonprofits’ roots date back to 1948 when the Winter Haven Girls Club was founded by community activist Virginia Snively. A Girls Club was also established in Wahneta in the 1960s, then the LaVilla Girls Club in 1970. By the mid-1980s, both clubs were consolidated into the Snively-Thompson Center and by 1990 The Community Girls Club of Winter Haven changed its name to Girls Inc. of Winter Haven.
This year’s fundraiser comes at a time when the nonprofit needs more staff and supplies, such as individually packaged snacks and drinks. “We could do a lot more with additional staff,” Threlkel said. “We have a waiting list and we’d like to (add them).”
Girls Inc. offers several programs for girls including economic literacy, friendly persuasion, leadership and community action, media literacy, operation SMART, preventing adolescent pregnancy, project BOLD and sporting chance. Each one has different lengths of curriculum and is rotated throughout the year.
This year’s event will be held at Venue 650 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and the Archangel sponsors are State Representative Sam Killebrew and his wife, Eileen. Hundley said they were pleasantly surprised with the turnout for last year’s event and she expects an even bigger group this year. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 for a couple.
According to the website, Girls Inc. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. With roots dating to 1864, the nonprofit started in New England during the Industrial Revolution. Girls Inc. has provided vital educational programs to millions of American girls, particularly those in high-risk, underserved areas. Today, innovative programs help girls confront subtle societal messages about their value and potential, and prepare them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives. They are headquartered in New York City and programs are offered through a network of more than 1,000 sites in about 300 cities in the U.S. and Canada.