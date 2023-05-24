Republican Club of Solivita awards scholarship

Jenna Fisher of Lake Alfred was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, presented by the Republican Club of Solivita.
Bill Diercksen, past president of the Polk Republican Club and current scholarship committee chair, spoke highly of Fisher, noting “We were really thrilled to learn of her and award her a $2,000 scholarship. We hope it helps a little bit.”
Diercksen said the club has been awarding scholarships since 2010.
Fisher, who is attending Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, is pursuing a degree with a minor in leadership and a major in Elementary Education.
“During high school, I was very active in student government, cheerleading and many other activities. In August I will be entering my third year of college. As far as my political views, I am a Republican and vote at the elections on a regular basis. in my spare time I love going to the beach reading and spending time with my family,” Fisher said in her acceptance speech.
She aspires to be an elementary school teacher when she graduates.
Fisher says her conservative values plays a major role in her passion for education.
“It saddens me to see how schools have begun indoctrinating young children with radical ideas. I hope to maintain my classroom with a focus on studies and creative thinking. I want to provide a safe space where my students gain intelligence that prepares them for higher learning.”
JC Martin, past chairman of the Polk County Republican Club, said “The Solivita Republican Club sets the example for supporting our future citizens and students in their school programs. It has been successful for years and it is a great program.”