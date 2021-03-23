Each year, Winter Haven City Commissioners, city staff and business leaders meet for an annual retreat to discuss the upcoming year.
This year, the event will take place in the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center for the first time.
Staff announced that on April 1-2, they will be meeting with affordable housing advocates as well as representatives from the Winter Haven Economic Development Council, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Winter Haven, BayCare and Winter Haven Hospital, Legoland Florida Resort, Six/Ten LLC and Polk State College, among others.
Included among the items up for discussion are a stimulus package for Theatre Winter Haven and Ridge Art Association, a Lake Elbert Trail update, an update on Chain of Lakes Park expansion plans, a discussion about expanding the city hall campus, as well as plans to create a multi-year public safety plan and a parks and recreation advisory committee, among other important topics.
“This is ambitious, but we are the second largest city in Polk County and we are an exceptional city,” City Manager Mike Herr said.