The former owner of a troubled and now shuttered nightclub in Haines City applied for a permit to set up a new bar business in the Spring Lake Shopping Plaza in Winter Haven recently.
The Winter Haven Planning Commission denied the application on April 6, citing noise and other concerns. By city code, the owner had 10 days to file an appeal, which he did.
The appeal hearing will take place on May 19.
The owner, listed as Carlos S Guerrero, is the former owner of Rosie's Bar, located on U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City. There was a late-night shooting outside of Rosie's Bar in September 2020 and Guerrero was evicted from the space he was renting in February 2021.
State records show Guerrero has operated numerous bars and nightclubs in Polk County over the past 14 years, but most appear to no longer be open.
Guerrero petitioned to open the bar under the name C-J Sport Bar Lounge. His handwritten floor plan stated there would be an elevated stage, a large dance floor and he had plans to remain open until 2 a.m. four nights each week.
Two Winter Haven residents spoke in opposition to the establishment at the planning commission meeting, stating that this appeared to be a nightclub and not a sports bar. Both identified themselves as living behind the shopping center and cited existing homeless activity behind the Spring Lake Shopping Center as an additional concern.
Both said the sound of music after midnight carries long distances, especially over the lakes.
Whenever someone petitions the planning commission for a special use permit to operate a bar or nightclub in a shopping plaza and that petition is denied, the owner may appeal the decision by asking city commissioners to hear the matter. The process is called a De Novo (meaning “new”) hearing.
The agenda review meeting on May 19 will start at 5 p.m. to accommodate this appeal hearing. Anyone who would like to speak in support or opposition to this petition will be given the opportunity to speak on the matter for a few minutes.
The proposed floor plan for C- J Sport Bar Lounge contains 18 tables, a bar top with seating, a dance floor with bar seating around it, a stage, six pool tables, four private rooms and office space.