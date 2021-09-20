Applications are now available for organizations to receive a portion of $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding in Polk County to address the negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations are requested to submit informational proposals for projects that would help the community recover from and respond to COVID-19.
The applications, along with detailed guidelines on the proposals, can be found at www.polk-county.net.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Polk County received about $140 million that can be used for several purposes. The board allocated $10 million of its ARP funds to be used by organizations located in and doing business in Polk County. They also must have been established as a business prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
Proposals will be reviewed to ensure they qualify for the ARP funds and meet the requirements of the Department of Treasury. Proposals that qualify will be given to the Board and discussed at a Board work session in October or November for final guidance on how the ARP funds will be spent.
To be considered for funding, forms must be submitted by 5 p.m., Oct. 4. For more information, organizations can call 863-534-6482, or email ARP@polk-county.net.