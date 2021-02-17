Fifty-two people have applied to become the next PCPS superintendent, and now members of the Citizens Screening Committee will have nearly 1,000 pages of applications to review, per a release from the district.
The committee’s volunteers will help identify the top qualified candidates to replace Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd, who is retiring in June.
The 52 applicants come from a variety of backgrounds and represent 24 states and Canada. Seven are current superintendents, and 13 have past superintendent experience. Thirty-six hold doctoral degrees.
Those interested can watch the Citizens Screening Committee narrow down the possible choices during meetings that are open to the public.
The committee’s final meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center, and will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. You can submit comments in person or at publiccomments@polk-fl.net.
The committee will send its top candidates to the Polk County School Board for consideration. The school board will further whittle down the list to finalists to be interviewed in April. There will also be community meetings or virtual meetings so the public can have input on these finalists.
For more information and the latest news on the search for the next superintendent, visit the Super Search page at polkschoolsfl.com/supersearch.