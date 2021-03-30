April is the final month in Florida’s “dry season” and the State of Florida has long recognized April as Florida's Water Conservation Month, the purpose of which is to educate citizens about the community benefit to water conservation.
The Winter Haven City Commission proclaimed April as Water Conservation Month on March 22.
City staff proclaimed a long-term commitment to educating residents how to conserve water and on why collectively conserving water can lead to the city needing to purchase less alternative water supply in the future.