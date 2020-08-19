This newspaper asked our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., where they stood on additional support for our Main Street merchants. Our area’s economy went backward in July. Our locally owned small businesses still need help.

We thought asking our five congressmen and two U.S. Senators in D-R Media’s geographic area if they agree our small town businesses need more help was a slam dunk. The equivalent of a grown-up taking a Nerf basketball and slam-dunking it in a 3-year-old’s basketball hoop.

Mom, apple pie and small business entrepreneurs.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, responded quickly and with solid details about their support. They took a risk by taking a position, but both acted in a professional manner that corresponds with being a public servant.

We wish we could say the same about our members of Congress – including four Republicans and one Democrat. Getting our congressmen to say if they agreed local businesses still need more help was an awful process. We emailed both their local and national offices. Then we called.

Of the five congressmen in our newspapers’ footprint, Congressman Steube was quite responsive. We give him kudos for his effort. We reprinted his extensive response in the Highlands News-Sun. On the other hand, Congressman Waltz never replied, despite numerous attempts.

What we first got back from our congressmen was what one reader described as “canned BS.” The email responses went something like this: “Congressman John Jones loves America and Florida, including our small business owners. Unfortunately, the liberals and lamestream media don’t feel the same way. Would you like to join our email list? Click here.”

We then wrote again, saying that surely the congressmen didn’t want us to print their “canned BS.” We finally did get responses from four of our five members of Congress, except Congressman Waltz. It took many attempts on our part, however.

We thought our congressmen would return our initial inquiry on their support for small business with a response something like this: “Thank you for your inquiry about small business support. The Congressman has been in contact with the local Chamber of Commerce and met with a number of local businesses in your city to discuss their plight. It is clear local businesses are still hurting, and that is impacting future job creation. The Congressman plans to support legislation to those businesses with demonstrated need, so when unemployment runs out, the unemployed have a job to come back to.”

But that’s not what happened. None of the five congressmen cited a specific plan to help our locally owned businesses.

What can possibly be more important than making sure we get out of this mess? We need jobs for the unemployed to come back to.

Senator Rubio has a plan to provide additional support for small businesses that are down at least 35 percent. We believe a threshold of 20 percent down is more appropriate, but at least Rubio has a plan.

The reason being down 20 percent makes more sense is because our local businesses went backwards with Florida’s spike in cases. If you are still down 25 percent and are not getting new assistance, what will you do with employees in your business that you were hanging on to, hoping that the economy would improve?

Our concern focused on the Main Street merchants in our communities. We have America’s best small towns with interesting locally owned businesses. We can’t lose the heart of our business community during this pandemic due to not enough support from Washington, D.C.

Rubio is on the right path. A little more flexibility would allow our Main Street merchants a fighting chance.

Share your thoughts.

—

David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Four Corners News-Sun, Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun in Polk County, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Lake and Sumter counties. He can be reached at david@d-r.media.