WINTER HAVEN — For business owners near and far, the stress and anxiety surrounding what comes next can be overwhelming.
The economic slowdown correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders it has caused has created an unprecedented challenge.
Local business owners are not alone, however, as staff with area chambers of commerce and other like-minded organizations are going above and beyond in efforts to help their members — and even businesses that are not members — navigate these uncharted waters.
“We have 550 members and we want to see them all succeed,” said Kathryn Bevilacqua-Ely, the executive director of the Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce. “I’m sitting on my couch at 10 o’clock at night and still racking my brain.”
Last month, as the scope of the looming crisis came into view, organizations such as the Bartow Chamber and the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce had to — in a matter of days — pivot from their usual functions to being an information resource for members.
“That week of March 11, it all started to get real,” recalls Katie Worthington Decker, the President and CEO of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber. “It kind of seemed far away, but then you hear Disney is closing and things of that nature and it started to hit close to home.
“We mobilized pretty quickly from business-as-usual into crisis communication.”
Information — about relief programs, legislation at the state or federal level, or any number of myriad other topics — has been a crucial currency for small business owners as the full scope of the crisis has come into view. For the team at the Winter Haven Chamber, that meant putting that information into context and making sure the information they shared with members — most often in thorough, daily emails — was accurate.
“For a while, there was new information every single day,” Worthington Decker said. “The feedback we got from our businesses is that they didn’t even really worry about tracking down the information because they knew they could get it all from that email.”
Of course, local chambers and similar organizations have members ranging from business owners who employ just themselves and maybe one other to medium and large companies. That, in turn, has meant an additional effort by chambers to give individualized guidance to members. In the instance of the Winter Haven Chamber, that came in the form of six people placing calls to each of the organization’s 750 members — and circling back.
“We’ve tried very hard to make sure the blanket information was out there for everybody and in a digestible format,” explained Amanda-Jo Nicholson, the chamber’s Vice President of Members Services. “And on the second prong of that, having our team reaching out and picking up the phone, we were better able to identify particular businesses who needed information on a particular program or who needed to get word out that they were still open.”
“In utilizing those personal relationships, we’ve been able to do a lot more individualized assistance for our members,” Nicholson continued. “It’s not just ‘everybody dial into this one call’ — everybody is just slightly unique.”
Chambers have also been active in digital efforts to let residents know which businesses are open and how they can support those businesses. In Bartow, for example, there are groups such as Bartow Business Online.
The Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce has even created a “Bartow Takeout Bingo” game to encourage residents to support their locally-owned restaurants.
And while chamber staff are doing what they can to spread the word, they are also encouraging — and in some cases training — local business owners who previously may not have had much use for social media and other forms of digital marketing.
“I think everyone has had to pivot and shift to a whole new, virtual way of dealing with advertising,” Bevilacqua-Ely said. “It’s probably been very hard for some business owners because they’re not used to that. They’ve had to really increase the way they use their social media and look at those other tools that are on social media.”
For some business owners who perhaps in the past have not had as much use for social media or digital marketing, it has suddenly become crucial — and the benefits of utilizing it can be significant.
“We’re seeing people from Lakeland drive over and get takeout from these Winter Haven restaurants because 20,000 people are on (a Facebook) page talking about those restaurants,” Worthington Decker explained. “That’s a boon to our small businesses and restaurants.”
With a gradual reopening of state economies being fleshed out by state and federal officials, many local business owners are in a bit of a holding pattern, awaiting details on what exactly this will look like — and what precautions will be mandated to keep consumers safe.
Therein lies the next round of challenges for the entrepreneurs and stakeholders that power a community like Winter Haven — and chamber members are hoping to be right alongside them through the process.
“Handling the recovery stage of this situation is really what our core mission comes back to,” Worthington Decker said. “It’s about ‘how do we help people do work in whatever the new normal is’ — whatever that means.”
