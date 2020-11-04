What’s in store for area cross country runners at the upcoming regional meets?
The overall competition level increases as it typically does, but the number of participants will also be much higher compared to last week’s district events. The decision to utilize 16 districts per classification this season for girls and boys – based on the number of programs taking part in the 2020 state series and excluding those currently with independent status, which totals nearly 150 in cross country – meant fewer schools and smaller fields than usual.
For example, last Saturday’s Class 4A-District 10 meet at Lake Region High’s on-campus course featured 84 total runners (50 boys and 34 girls). The Class 3A-7 races – also conducted the same day at Lake Region – had 96 entries (54 boys and 42 girls).
The top three teams – and top four placing individuals not members of qualifying teams – advanced from districts to regionals. And several local teams and individuals fit into that category.
The Lake Wales boys varsity team held off Sebring to claim the 3A-7 title. The Highlanders placed five runners among the top 11 to score 30 points, seven ahead of the Blue Streaks.
Mac Updike led the Lake Wales contingent with a winning time of 16 minutes, 9.74 seconds. Ladarius Tellis (third, 16:37.13), Landon Morales (seventh, 17:16.39), Joseph Cotto (eighth, 17:18.94) and Amari Smith (11th, 17:51.15) were also part of the Highlanders’ victorious effort.
Lake Region senior Michael Collins earned district runner-up honors (16:31.20) as the Thunder secured a trip to the Class 3A-Region 2 meet by finishing third with 95 points. Sophomore teammate Israel Mirtil helped complete the overall top 10 with a time of 17:46.32.
Auburndale, which finished fourth in the six-team boys standings with 111 points, had three individual regional qualifiers: Solomon LeFleur (17:51.29), Davis Benedetti (18:51.44) and Leron Sheppard (19:11.61).
Lake Region’s Anika Donohue continued her impressive freshman season, clocking a time of 20:26.81 to win the girls’ Class 3A-District 7 race. Auburndale was one four schools to register a team score – the Bloodhounds finished third with 55 points as Devin Thompson came in fifth place (22:11.25) and Daria Joshway was 10th (22:55.33) – while Lake Wales junior Autumn Kloth qualified for regionals as an individual with a sixth-place time of 22:18.62.
The Class 3A-Region 2 meet will also be hosted by Lake Region High. Start time on Saturday (Nov. 7) is 8 a.m. with the girls race, but as a reminder all high school events are subject to change during the ongoing pandemic.
The Bartow High girls team and Winter Haven boys squad qualified for regionals from Class 4A-District 10.
Autumn Martin’s eighth-place time of 21:59.08 helped the Yellow Jackets to third in the girls standings with 86 points. Winter Haven’s Jordan Lenarz was an individual regional qualifier after posting a top-10 time of 22:22.21.
Josiah Lenarz’s seventh-place time of 18:51.29 led the way for the Winter Haven boys, whose 62 total points was good for the second spot behind district champion Durant High. Cristian Vasquez-Juarez (19:10.72) and Steven Warren (19:11.08) represented the next two best times for the Blue Devils.
Boys individual regional qualifiers from 4A-10 included Bartow’s David Bravo (19:22.62).
The Class 4A-Region 3 meet is scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 7) at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
Holloway Park hosted the Class 2A-District 11 meet on Oct. 27, as Frostproof High’s girls team qualified for regionals with a third-place showing. District champion Cristal Gomez clocked a time of 20:05.89 for the Bulldogs, who totaled 71 points behind McKeel Academy (24) and Cardinal Mooney (55).
Up next for Frostproof is a visit Friday (Nov. 6) to Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville for the 2A-3 meet.
Fort Meade senior Artemio Hernandez (20:27.20) earned the fourth and final individual qualifying spot from the boys’ Class 1A-District 7 meet. The Miners placed fourth in the team standings with 127 points – 20 behind third-place New Dimensions High – during the Oct. 27 race at Holloway Park.
Hernandez advanced to the 1A-2 regional competition on Friday (Nov. 6) at Holloway Park.
The top four teams and first four individuals (not members of qualifying teams) at regional meets advance to this month’s Florida High School Athletic Association state championships.
The finals are set for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.