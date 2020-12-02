The transition from fall to winter high school sports is underway as the calendar flips to December.
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2020 fall season continues to move toward completion with football state championship games scheduled for Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 at Doak Campbell Stadium on the Florida State University campus. That would mark the first time since 2002 that the finals in all classifications have been contested in the Tallahassee-Leon County area.
Varsity football results within the Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun coverage area covered a broad spectrum during the ongoing pandemic.
Some programs managed to play as many as 10 games – that list featured Sunshine State Athletic Conference champion All Saints Academy (8-man football) and Haines City – while Frostproof was limited to four appearances on the field.
Bartow, Winter Haven, Auburndale and Fort Meade got in nine games apiece, and that included state-playoff matchups for all four.
Discovery High (2-5) is scheduled to play Poinciana on Wednesday, Dec. 2, while Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy (2-6) dropped a 49-14 decision to IMG Academy last Friday in the opening round of the Sunshine State Independent Association playoffs.