Jasmine Edwards continues to be recognized for her stellar varsity basketball season with the Haines City Hornets.
Two weeks ago, Edwards was named to the All-State First Team in Class 7A by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and Source Hoops. One of three players to ink a National Letter of Intent with Jackson (Miss.) State University during the 2019 early signing period, the versatile 6-foot-1 guard/forward joined Miami High’s Colleen Buckner, North Port’s Emani Jefferson, Cypress Bay’s Sophia Jones and Jacksonville Sandalwood’s Amari Wright on the Class 7A First Team.
Edwards continued a recent stretch of FABC/Source Hoops honorees from Polk County, which includes two-time girls Class 9A Player of the Year Fujika Nimmo (Florida International) from Haines City. Winter Haven High’s Diamond Battles (UCF) was also selected the FABC/Source Hoops girls Class 8A Player of the Year in 2018.
In March, Edwards (who transferred to Haines City from Michigan’s Westland John Glenn for her senior year) finished behind Jones and ahead of Wright in voting for the girls’ 2020 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Player of the Year Award. Edwards scored 32 or more points seven times during the 2019-20 season – punctuated by a 50-point performance in a win over Lakeland on Jan. 31 – as the Hornets reached the Class 7A regional quarterfinals where they dropped a 71-63 road decision to Jefferson’s North Port Bobcats.
Elsewhere, portions of the FABC/Source Hoops boys’ all-state teams were published late last month.
Bartow High junior guard Walter Clayton earned first-team honors on the Class 6A All-State Team. The state champion Yellow Jackets – who concluded a 31-1 season by defeating Dillard High in overtime 66-61 for the Class 6A title – were also represented on the Second Team by senior Josh Simons.