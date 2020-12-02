WINTER HAVEN – Jeannette Williams, Winter Haven Christian School’s Middle and High School Principal, recently called her 204 students together to talk turkey.
Partnering with Youth For Christ, Williams’ and the students’ mission was to help feed 24 out of 45 area families the week of Thanksgiving.
“I wanted our students to know that these needy families are 5, 10, 15 minutes away from us,” she said. “I want them to realize that there is a true need out there.”
Williams divided the needed grocery items up and assigned students one grocery item to bring: peanut butter, jelly, rolls, macaroni and cheese, bag of apples, pasta, sauce, hot cocoa, sweet tea and canned cranberries, yams, corn and green beans.
An anonymous donor gave 24 turkeys, so the school was able to purchase gallons of milk with money originally planned to buy meat. But, on Friday morning when the students arrived at school with their donations, Williams was surprised.
“We should have had nearly 500 items, but we had about 800,” she said. “It was so exciting for the students. They got to put their items in the bags, so that gave them ownership.”
The 204 middle and high school students had gone well over their goal.
The Youth For Christ representatives loaded up the bags of groceries in two vans and took off to make deliveries to those in need.
Williams said that even though COVID-19 has affected all of us negatively in some way, it’s important to remember Hebrews 13:16, “But to do good and to communicate forget not: for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.”
“We all have needs but even within that we can still share with others,” Williams said. “We are so blessed and need to remember that. This isn’t a third world country we are talking about. These are our friends and neighbors.”