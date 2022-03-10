A Poinciana teen was arrested at Lake Marion Creek Middle School on March 9, after he brought a gun to class and threatened to go on a shooting spree.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 14-year-old Anthony Archer, of Poinciana, who is an eighth grader at the school. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property; grand theft of a firearm; carrying a concealed firearm; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.
According to Sheriff’s Office report, a witness reported that he heard that Archer say that he was going to shoot up the school and shoot a teacher first.
The witness immediately asked his teacher for a pass to go to the office. When he entered the hallway, he saw the dean of the school, and told him. The dean summoned the school resource deputy by radio to the eighth-grade building, who then removed Archer from his classroom and asked if he had a weapon on him. Archer said he had a handgun tucked into his waistband. The deputy removed a Glock 9 mm from the front right side of Archer’s waistband, and a magazine from his pocket that was loaded with one round. The gun was not loaded. The deputy placed Archer under arrest.
The witness told the deputy that he also heard that Archer showed someone the gun on March 7. The deputies interviewed that witness, and she confirmed that Archer lifted his shirt and showed her a gun tucked into his waistband. That witness also told the deputy that on March 8, Archer was playing with a bullet and told her that he was going to "shoot up the school" and that "nobody will make it out alive," according to the report.
Deputies interviewed other students, who reported that on March 8, while Archer was being picked on he made a motion with his hand as if he had a gun, and said, "Don't come to school tomorrow," then laughed, the report stated.
During the investigation, deputies learned Archer got the gun from his parents’ locked bedroom while his parents were out of town. Archer’s grandfather was left in charge and did not know that the parents owned a firearm or that it was in the locked bedroom, the report stated. He allowed Archer in the room to use the shower in the master bathroom, at which time Archer took the gun.
“The child who immediately reported this crime to school administrators is our hero – he heard something, and immediately said something. There is no telling what this eighth grader might have done otherwise. This juvenile suspect is facing some serious felonies,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.