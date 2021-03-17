There are two great opportunities to get outside and have some socially-distanced fun in downtown Winter Haven this weekend.
Start your day off Saturday at the 43rd Annual Victor Smith Law Group Central Park Art Festival hosted by the Ridge Art Association.
If you decide to go, it's a good idea to park in the garage near the library and walk a block to Central Park. Attendees are being asked to please wear masks.
Starting at around 5 p.m., the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team will be putting on another free show for area residents. There is some construction on the south side of Lake Silver so be prepared to walk a little bit from city parking to the shoreline.
You can watch the show on a blanket or a lawn chair if you don't mind carrying them. After, consider taking your family to a family-owned restaurant afterward.
The art festival will feature around 40 artists and will open back up on Sunday.
Ridge Art Association Executive Director Christy M. Hemenway had to cancel the 42nd Annual festival nine days before it was scheduled to take place due to emergency safety precautions associated with the pandemic.
In October, city staff gave Hemenway the green light to start planning for the 2021 festival. She emailed this to area artists.
“2020 has been a wild ride for our world and for me personally but we are hopefully putting that all behind us very soon!”
Money raised during the event funds Ridge Art Association activities in Winter Haven, Lake Alfred and Haines City annually. Members manage a gallery in the AdventHealth Fieldhouse but exhibits are on hold until at least July, Hemenway said.
“I just encourage everybody to come out and enjoy the weather and enjoy the art,” Hemenway said. “There is nothing like a free opportunity to see some art and grow.”