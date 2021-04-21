Polk County Public Schools hosted a pandemic-safe version of its annual All-County Fine Arts Festival on April 9 and 10.
In normal years, the All-County events take place indoors, at Florida Southern College’s Branscomb Auditorium. This year, to allow for social distancing and safe performing, the festival was moved to outdoor venues in Winter Haven.
The elementary showcase and All-County jazz band performed on Friday, April 9, at Winter Haven’s Chain O’ Lakes Complex. The stadium at the complex also served as the venue for All-County chorus, orchestra and band performances on Saturday, April 10.
Visual artwork from elementary, middle and high school students was on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Winter Haven’s downtown Central Park.