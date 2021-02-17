For those planning on attending the 50th Annual Citizens Bank & Trust Lake Wales Arts Festival this weekend, they may also enjoy stopping by the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and C Street in Lake Wales to check out artist EJ Nieves, an artist from Ocala, as he paints a new mural.
As part of Black History Month, Nieves was commissioned to paint a mural of a lion in the middle of the intersection. Names of historic Lake Wales business owners will surround the mural.
The City of Lake Wales recently adopted a plan called Lake Wales Connected as part of its efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown area. Part of the Lake Wales Connected plan calls for more public art around the city over the next couple of years.
Starting Friday morning at 9 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony.
The mural is expected to be finished by Sunday around 4 p.m.