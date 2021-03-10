On March 17, the Polk Regional Water Cooperative board may take an important vote on whether to borrow around $240 million from the federal government to build two desalination plants in Polk County.
If built as proposed, the Southeast Wellfield on the Lake Wales Ridge would cost approximately $313 million. The West Polk Wellfield in Lakeland would cost approximately $165 million.
Most of the remaining costs would be paid by a combination of state grants, state loans and possibly private loans. To repay these loans, water rates would likely need to be increased countywide for at least a decade into the future.
On March 23, Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey, a PRWC board member, said that Polk County would be the first local government entity to agree to finance one of the desalination plants, saying the county commission would finance the Southeast Wellfield.
"There is no more cheap water," Lindsey said.
Some elected officials in Polk County have expressed unease with this plan on grounds that there may be less expensive ways to make sure that sufficient water supply does not become a problem in the future.
The City of Davenport is one municipality exploring its options.
City leaders opted out of the PRWC plan in January, citing high cost. The matter was further discussed during a Davenport City Commission workshop on March 1.
“I want you all to see these numbers, see what their numbers are, and then we can make a decision,” Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan told city commissioners.
Callihan invited PRWC staff to present their case to the full Davenport City Commission on March 10.
During the March 1 city workshop, a group of engineers contracted by the city told commissioners that it was feasible to build a desalination plant inside Davenport city limits for around $8.5 million. Engineers said the worst-case scenario is that the saltwater deep under Davenport would be hard to treat. If the saltwater under the city is not hard to treat, the engineering team said the plant could cost less than $8.5 million to build.
Callihan said that, before January, Davenport was being asked to borrow $81 million to pay its local share for building the Southeast Wellfield. Callihan explained that, during a PRWC meeting Feb. 23, PRWC advisors said the Davenport share had been reduced to $14 million.
“It's almost a no-brainer,” Callihan said. “There is no way we could afford to be in that situation.”
Davenport City Commissioner Brynn Summerlin described the reduction in the city’s share as “government math.”
Engineers working on behalf of the city say one of the main reasons why it would cost a lot more money to build the Southeast Wellfield, as compared to the cost to build a similar plant within Davenport city limits, is the cost of getting the water from the wellfield to the city. The PRWC plan is to build two desalination plants and to also install lots of water pipes to connect every city in Polk County to one of those plants. Doing so could cost in excess of $500 million.
“When some of these other cities, when they see this, they are going to (inaudible),” Callihan said. “Then we (Davenport) will be accused of blowing the whole thing (PRWC plan) up.”
Davenport is not the only county municipality opposed to the plan, developed by a group known as Team One in 2017. Davenport City Attorney Tom Cloud is also the city attorney in Fort Meade, a city which has recently opted out of the PRWC/Team One plan.
In Fort Meade, city leaders decided to invest money toward recycling more treated wastewater to offset any additional water removed from the ground under Fort Meade. The plan is to pipe treated wastewater to a nearby Duke Energy power plant, turning treated water into steam to generate electricity.
The City of Frostproof has never been an active member of the PRWC board, citing high costs based on Team One estimates.
The City of Winter Haven is still an active participant in the PRWC, but also has worked on a unique plan of its own, commonly known as the “Sapphire Necklace” plan. Generally speaking, this is a plan to transform the Chain of Lakes into a source of drinking water. City leaders are proposing to build two dams on the Chain, preventing stormwater in the lakes from flowing out of Polk County and toward the Gulf coast via the Peace River.
The cities of Bartow and Polk City have expressed concerns to the PRWC’s proposed solutions. Bartow City Manager George Long has expressed concerns about the costs and Polk City Mayor Joe LaCascia, a PRWC board member, recently told the Sun that he would be voting against borrowing around $240 million from the federal government March 17.
LaCascia said he is in favor of helping to finance the West Polk desalination plant in Lakeland, but that he feels like there is not enough information to make that decision by March 17.
Haines City Mayor Morris West, a PRWC board member, said he supports financing the Southeast Wellfield.
The PRWC board meeting March 17 can be viewed on Zoom.