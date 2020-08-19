Athlete of the Week: Alicia Ruiz

Heading into her senior year at George Jenkins High School, Alicia Ruiz’s accomplishments separate as one of the top track and cross country runners in the state.
Ruiz is a 10-time AAU All-American, Junior Olympic runner-up in the 1,500-meter race, AAU national champion in the 1,500-meter race and a two-time AAU national runner-up in the 800-meter race. In interscholastic competition, Ruiz is also a two-time district champion in the 800 and 1,600-meter races, along with a regional and state championship in the 800 meters.
Finally, Ruiz is also the all-time record holder in Polk County in the 800-meters and 1,600 meters.
How did you get into cross country and track?
In middle school I started because we thought cross country was track and I ran with my siblings. I had a little bit of speed, then my dad signed me up and I ended up doing track
Who would you say has helped you the most with cross country and track?
My dad. He’s pretty much my coach and he helps me train.
What did it feel like when you won the state championship in the 800 meters?
It wasn't me, it was God. It was surreal. I don’t know, it just happened. It was God.
Which of your accomplishments are you the most proud of?
Definitely the 800 when I won state.
Which race is your favorite to run in?
It depends on the day. Somedays I feel like running the 800 and (sometimes) I don’t — it ranges from the 400, 800 and mile. I don’t have a favorite to be honest.
What’s your routine like before a race?
I basically wake up, listen to gospel (music) then I start praying. I eat breakfast, stay to myself then I pray before my race and have a pep talk with my dad before I race.
Who’s your favorite artist to listen to before a race?
When I listen to gospel I listen to Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs.
What college has impressed you the most so far?
It's pretty much even. I'm just waiting to see who gives me the most (scholarship) money —the best deal. But I'm mostly looking at UCF, though.
What are some of the main factors that are going into the college you pick?
Pretty much the coach, campus, being in state. I want to stay close to home.
What do you plan on majoring in when you go to college?
Physical therapy.