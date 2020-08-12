Ashton Griffin turned in a stellar performance on the mound for the Winter Haven Elite in their fournament from July 27-28, pitching four innings and giving up no runs while striking out four batters. Griffin primarily pitches and plays first base and third base. He will be heading into his junior year at Sebring High School.
What would you say is the most important thing to be a good pitcher?
Good stamina and a good sense of what the game is doing around you.
How did you get into baseball?
I got put into baseball when I was 5 and I loved it ever since.
Who has had the biggest influence on you with baseball?
My dad.
What is your favorite team?
Tampa Bay Rays.
Who’s your favorite player?
Mike Trout.
Do you have a favorite pitcher to watch?
Charlie Morton.
If you could play catch with one player that’s retired, who would it be?
Babe Ruth.
What’s your favorite class?
I like math. I’m going into pre-calculus next year, and of course I enjoy P.E. I get to play basketball and do weightlifting.
Have you talked to any colleges yet?
Not yet, looking forward to it though.
What’s your favorite sports movie?
It’s not baseball, but “Happy Gilmore.” I like Adam Sandler.