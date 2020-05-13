Christina Myers, a senior at Winter Haven High, officially signed to play college lacrosse at Midland University on May 1. Myers primarily played defense for Winter Haven.
In the 2019 season, Myers fielded 27 ground balls, had 12 interceptions, four goals and eight assists. In the shortened 2020 season, she fielded nine ground balls, had two assists and nine interceptions.
What was it about Midland University that made you commit there?
Since I didn't get to see the campus, I liked hearing what the players and coaches said, and connecting with the team made it feel like a home away from home.
How did you get into lacrosse?
Freshman year, I (had) played soccer all my life and the soccer coach (Kelly Davis) was also the lacrosse coach and she kept begging for me to come out and I said “why not?”
Who has had the biggest impact on you playing lacrosse?
(Coach Kelly Davis) — definitely. She’s been my rock the past four years.
What is the toughest part about playing lacrosse?
Definitely the beginning of the season. Developing a new new team and getting to a point where we all communicate and work together would be the hardest.
What’s your favorite part about playing lacrosse?
The bonds with my teammates and getting to have a good time while playing the sport I love.
What’s your favorite hobby outside of lacrosse?
When I'm not playing lacrosse I’m more than likely playing soccer.
What was your favorite class you’ve ever taken?
Definitely math.
What are you planning to major in?
I want to major in general business/management.
What’s your favorite high school memory?
Honestly, my favorite high school memory is lacrosse season.
What has been your favorite quarantine activity?
Probably just hanging about in the pool and relaxing.