Polk State men’s basketball standout Clarence Jackson turned in a stellar freshman season, averaging 13.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds.
After receiving over 20 Division I offers, Jackson eventually decided to commit to Wichita State.
“Clarence has been one of the most talented but — better yet — best character kids to come through our program in the last three years,” Polk State Head Basketball Coach Brandon Giles said.
What was it about Wichita State that made you want to commit there?
The winning culture. They go to the NCAA Tournament all the time. It was a no-brainer. When I first went to Polk, I wanted to go to a program that can win so it was a no-brainer to me
What was it about Polk State that made you want to go there first?
It was the relationship I developed with the coach (Brandon Giles) from the jump — it was a family atmosphere.
What do you think you improved the most so far this season?
I'd say my shooting and then being able to make more plays with the ball.
Who has had the biggest impact on your basketball career?
My mom, because she went through so much. At the end of the day she wants me to be happy. I love playing basketball so I just want to be better so I can put a smile on her face.
What’s your major?
I’m thinking about changing (my major), but right now it’s sports medicine. I’m thinking about changing to psychology.
What a new habit you’ve picked up on during quarantine?
I’m working out way more — whether it’s doing push ups, squats. Just trying to stay active.
What’s your favorite movie?
“Friday.”