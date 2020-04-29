In a shortened season that only lasted 18 games, Dalton Boyd hit one home run with three doubles, and scored seven runs as a sophomore for the Polk State College baseball team. Defensively, Boyd played catcher and did not commit an error all season.
Boyd is committed to Erskine College to complete his college career.
What’s your favorite part about playing catcher?
(It’s) the leadership position — (you) kind of control of the team and keeping everyone in line. So that’s my favorite part.
What was it that made you want to go to Polk State?
I knew the history of being on a team where they push their players, I knew I wanted to reach my next level and I knew Coach (Al Corbeil) was going to help me reach it.
What made you decide on committing to Erskine College to continue your career?
The big thing for me the way they made me feel. It was a similar feel to Polk in terms of a family-oriented team that does whatever it takes to reach the highest level of winning. So I knew that was where I wanted to be.
When did you learn to become a switch-hitter?
I started my freshman year of high school.
What’s the toughest part about being a switch-hitter?
The fact that hitting is hard enough, but having to train your body to be ambidextrous and use both sides efficiently. You got to put double the work in so that’s always difficult.
If you could catch for any pitcher, who would it be?
Blake Snell. He’s electric, high velocity, great curveball. I definitely want to catch (him) not just because of his stuff but to learn from him.
What’s your favorite television show?
“Ozark.” It’s a great show.