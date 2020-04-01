Dani Barnhill, a senior catcher for the Fort Meade softball team, really started to put things together just before play was suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus. Barnhill went 4-for-8 in her final two games with two doubles and three RBIs.
How did you get into softball?
I started playing seven year ago when I joined my local little league team. I think it was in sixth grade, so I've been playing for a long time.
What’s your favorite part about playing softball?
It has to be when we’re hitting with my girls and doing cheers and bus rides — stuff like that. (We) make a lot of good memories there.
What would you say is the toughest part about playing catcher?
The toughest part is when we’re in a tight game, you can’t afford a mistake, there’s runners on, you can’t have passed balls and you have to make sure pitchers hit their spots and get the right sign.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on going to South Florida State and getting my A.S. (Associate of Science) in dental hygiene.
What has been your favorite memory so far from playing softball?
It would have to be when we played Seffner Christian and I hit my first home run and we won 3-1.
What are some of your hobbies outside of softball?
I go hunting and fishing and I'm actually into art — I draw a lot.
What do you plan to do to help make the time pass until it’s okay to play softball again?
I've been doing a lot of cleaning since we’re in self-quarantine and I've been doing my college homework, since I’m a dual-enrollment student. I've also been watching a lot of Netflix.
What’s your favorite tv show?
“Supernatural.”