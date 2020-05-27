Athlete of the Week: Jona Goolsby

Jona Goolsby, a senior at Lake Wales high school, got off to a tremendous start at the plate this season, batting .514 with a .564 on-base percentage and 14 runs scored. Goolsby committed to Florida National University on a visit in November and will be competing to start at second base.
What made you commit to Florida National University?
Seeing that it was closer to my family was a plus, and the coach was a great guy and it felt like it was going to be home
What are some of the areas you feel like you improved the most in this season?
Definitely my offense. I went from last year not hitting at all to leading the team in batting average (this year), so definitely my offense.
How did you get into softball?
When I was 4, my brother was playing and I picked up a ball here and there. Then I started dancing, but when I became 8 it kinda became my life and I never looked back.
Who has had the biggest impact on you with softball?
My dad. He always pushed more than I thought, but in the end it paid off. He’s always been my biggest fan.
What’s your favorite memory from playing softball?
When we played at the state competition for my sophomore year. We played in the state semifinal.
What’s your major going to be?
Natural sciences, to become a dentist.
Who’s your favorite athlete to watch?
Javier Baez.
Who’s your favorite sports team?
The Chicago Cubs
How have you spent most of your time in quarantine?
Laying by the pool.
What’s your favorite movie?
“Roped.”