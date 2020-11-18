Keymari Odum, a senior for the Ridge Community High School football team, moved from playing quarterback for the Bolts to wide receiver.
The move paid off.
Through nine games so far this season, Odum has 1,209 receiving yards on 57 receptions and a whopping 15 touchdowns. That’s in addition to his 337 rushing yards on 46 carries — an average of 7.3 yards per carry — and two rushing touchdowns.
Odum’s 1,772 all-purpose yards lead the Bolts, who are 5-4 entering a playoff game Friday against Tampa’s Steinbrenner High.