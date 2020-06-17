Despite the rain interrupting every game on June 7 at the Gator Crawl travel baseball showcase in Gainesville, it didn’t stop Kooper Coconato from tearing it up in his limited appearances at the plate. In two games, Coconato went 2-for-2 and drove in five RBIs in both games.
Coconato pitches and plays second base for the 12-and-under squad for Winter Haven Elite. He’s heading into sixth grade and will be attending Bok Academy. He is also the nephew of Pat Borders, who was the World Series’ Most Valuable Player in 1992.
What’s your favorite thing about playing travel baseball?
I like pitching and hitting and I like traveling to baseball games. (I like) hanging with my friends and going to different cities and having fun.
What’s your favorite tournament to play in?
Baseball nationals at Myrtle Beach.
Which professional team is your favorite?
Baltimore Orioles.
Who’s your favorite player?
Trey Mancini.
What’s your favorite video game?
“Fortnite.”
What’s your favorite class?
Math.
What’s your movie or TV show?
“Outer Banks.”