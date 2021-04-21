Kyle Meadows helped set the tone for All Saints Academy’s boys lacrosse team on its journey to an 11-5 record this season.
Meadows, who is a senior, played attack and midfield and scored 44 goals to go along with 15 assists. Meadows was also a team captain for All Saints.
“Kyle is a great student-athlete at All Saints Academy,” All Saints head coach Raymond Ryan said. “He has been a tremendous leader on and off the field and he has a true passion for the game of lacrosse.”
How did you get into lacrosse?
Originally I got into lacrosse by my friends asking me to come out in middle school and I fell in love. I haven't played another sport since then, except for football this year.
Has playing football helped you with lacrosse this season?
It has. Over the summer for conditioning for football, we were working out and it helped me build a lot of muscle. It helped me put on weight and that helped me for lacrosse season.
Who has been the biggest influence on you with lacrosse?
My previous teammate Tyson Gurnsey. I picked up a lot of my game from him and I watched him a lot when I was younger. Overall just watching my peers, college and the pros.
What’s your favorite moment from playing lacrosse?
It was our freshman year when we won the district championship. One moment that really stands out last year, it was a game against Montverde Academy and it was a rebound off a shot. I jumped up, caught it, faked high then went low. That was the first score of the game and it kickstarted our offense.
What’s the toughest part about playing lacrosse?
It’s the fastest sport on two legs. You don’t really get a break, it’s like soccer, you’re constantly moving. You’re constantly moving your feet to get open.
What are some of the keys to being a good scorer?
Having a good relationship with your teammates is extremely important and just moving your feet to get open. You can’t score if the defender is on your hands. So moving your feet to where the defenders aren’t is key.
Do you play lacrosse outside of high school?
I played on a team called Apprentice for four years and I just started on a team called Imperial Lacrosse and I’ve been playing with them for one year.
Do you have any hobbies outside of lacrosse?
I like working on my jeep and I like learning about cars and that’s really it. Cars, lacrosse and I enjoy hanging with my friends and girlfriend.
Do you have a dream car?
Right now, my dream car would be the Ram TRX.
What’s your favorite class?
We have individual studies and that’s a free class where you can study and see teachers for help.
What are your current plans for after high school?
Right now I plan to go to Florida Southern. I have a walk-on spot there that I plan on fulfilling and I hope to play lacrosse at Florida Southern.
Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?
My favorite movie is probably “John Wick 2” or “Predator.”