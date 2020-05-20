In a shortened baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Region High’s Zach Calcutt hit .280 while going 1-1 as a pitcher with a 1.56 earned run average. Calcutt recently committed to play baseball at Webber International University. He’ll likely be a pitcher for Webber.
Why did you choose Webber International University?
I just heard great things about them and the programs they have, and I know one of the past athletic directors that was there and coaches that have been there, and I have seen the campus from the front and the back and heard great things about it.
How did you get into baseball?
I started playing baseball around (age) 4, but I didn't get heavily into it until I was 8 and played on my first travel team and it kinda took off from there.
What would you say is the best advice you would give to someone playing baseball?
Best advice I'd give is to stick to it. It gets hard, but stick to it and it'll all work itself out.
What’s your favorite song to warm up to?
Probably Johnny Cash “God's Gonna Cut You Down.”
Who has helped you the most in your baseball career so far?
It had to be my dad. He's been there every step of the way, when he was my coach or extra practice on the side — it was just him.
If you could pitch against one hitter in the MLB who would it be?
Evan Longoria. He was one of the favorite players growing up.
Who’s your favorite team?
Tampa Bay Rays.
What are you majoring in?
Some form of business. They have great business programs there (at Webber) — I haven't picked one yet, but I’m going to follow one somehow.
What was your favorite high school class?
At Lake Region there’s Program Imagination Inc. — it's just a student-run business you work up to and, when you’re a junior, you can work in a shop where you can make things ... run your own shop and be your own shop manager. It’s a student-based enterprise. I would recommend it to anyone coming to Lake Region. I’ve done the program for four years.
What was your favorite high school memory?
It’s probably just being under the lights at a football game. Just the feeling and being there it doesn’t get better than that. I never played football, but I enjoyed being there at the games when I wasn’t playing baseball.