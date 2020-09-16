Zay Mathis turned in a career-best performance for All Saints Academy against City of Life Christian Academy, as he rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 64-6 win on Sept. 4.
Mathis, who is in his senior year, plays running back and, at times, outside linebacker. Mathis also plays basketball for All Saints.
Which NFL team is your favorite?
Dallas Cowboys.
Who’s your favorite player?
Ezekiel Elliot.
Was the game against City of Life the best performance you’ve had in your career so far?
Yes sir. I just knew that I was going to take over the game. I just did what I usually do and hit the holes — our offensive line and wide receivers blocked good.
How did you get into football?
It's been around me all my life. I was around it growing up, I was playing it since I could.
Who is your biggest role model?
My mom.
What are some of your goals for this season?
My goals are to have the best rushing year I've had. To be the best I can and, of course, win the championship.
Have you been recruited by any colleges so far?
Me and my coaches have talked to a couple of colleges.
What has been your favorite memory from being at All Saints so far?
My ninth grade year when we won the championship. The team was broken up, all during the championship, a lot of stuff was going on — but at the end we all came together and pushed through and played up to our potential.
What are some hobbies you have outside of football?
I like playing (NBA) 2K and I like Madden.
What is your favorite class?
Probably strength and conditioning. I like it because it’s during school and I can work out during that time.
What do you plan on majoring in?
I want to major in sports business, where I can become a coach or be involved in sports.