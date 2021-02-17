Polk State third baseman Rohsean Riley has gotten off to a great start this spring, batting .327 with 14 runs driven in and an on-base percentage of .581 through 14 games this season.
Riley, who graduated from Winter Haven High School in 2019, turned in his best performance of the year on Feb. 5 against Lake Sumter State College, when he went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs.
How did you get into baseball?
I got interested in baseball when I was younger. I was trying out new things, new sports, and the first time I played baseball I fell in love instantly and I never stopped playing
What would you say is the best piece of advice someone gave you when it comes to playing baseball?
Don’t be afraid to be yourself and (don’t) try to be like other players you’re not. Know who you are in the jungle. Don’t try to be somebody you’re not.
What was it that made you commit to Polk State?
It’s close to home. I'm from Winter Haven and I heard really good things about coach Al Corbeil and I knew they would make me a better player if I came here.
What are some of the things that have allowed you to get off to a strong start this season?
Just being confident and trusting what my coach has to say. Anything he tells me I should do, I trust him and I'm open minded. He knows what he’s talking about.
How tough was it having the 2020 season cancelled mid-season?
It was really tough, because I feel like we were just getting the hang of everything and about to bust it loose and get it going. With it ending that way was tough, and with the sophomores I built relationships, and not being able to play past that season with them was really tough.
Do you have any plans in place for after this season at Polk State?
My plan is to play here another year because I have my eligibility back. But aside from that, I don’t have any other plans.
What’s your major?
Right now, I'm majoring in liberal arts, because it helps me get my prerequisites out of the way so I can move onto a four-year school after I graduate. I want to study business.
Who’s your favorite team?
Tampa Bay Rays.
Who’s your favorite player?
Andrew McCutchen, because I love how he plays and he’s from the same county as me. But when it comes to my position, it’s Manny Machado.
What are some of your hobbies and or interests outside of baseball?
I’m really into cars and in my free time I either like to work on my car or help my friends work on their cars. Going to the gym when they get back from school and we’ll go to the baseball field and get better. I also like to hunt and to fish.
Do you have a particular car that's your favorite?
Ford Mustang is my favorite. I got one for my first (car) and recently got another one.