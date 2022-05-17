The city of Auburndale is reaching out to the community with the first ever Auburndale CityFest Saturday, May 21. The free music event will be at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex from 1 to 10 p.m.
Four musical acts are scheduled to rock the stage this year. B.Haven will be there from 2 to 4 p.m. and is a local four-piece cover band from Winter Haven. They are a premier party band playing classics to current hits. Skinny McGee and his Mayhem Makers take the stage from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. They are a three-piece rockabilly band with old school country vibes creating music since 1998.
Walker Montgomery is an emerging country artist from Nashville who has been featured as an Artist to Watch in 2022 by Country Now and Music Mayhem Magazine. He is the son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew to country band Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery. His new EP “Rust” is now available. He’ll be performing from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Last is Jerrod Niemann, an accomplished Nashville act, who has been releasing hits since 2010 like “A Little More Love” and the Sonia Dada cover, “Lover, Lover”. He’ll close out the night playing from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Be sure to bring the kids with you Saturday. There will be a special kid’s station with games and attractions for the little ones. There will be rides and bounce houses throughout the day and face painting from 2 to 5 p.m.
Cody McGhee, parks and recreation director for the city, said this event is replacing City Con that the city used to host downtown which focused on comics. Larger nearby cities began expanding their events so Auburndale wanted to host a large recreational event focusing on music, he said.
“I think it will be big, so we moved it from the park out to Lake Myrle Sports Complex for more space,” he said.
Along with local music acts, the city will be featuring Auburndale restaurant favorites such as Peebles BBQ, The Brack Shack, Sweet Magnolias Tea Bistro, snacks from Hoppin Poppin Mini Donuts and Kayla’s Crispy Pop Kettle Corn.
“It will have a good Auburndale feel,” McGhee said. “It will showcase some local vendors selling apparel and restaurants.”
McGhee noted that he feels Auburndale has always done a good job of reaching out the community. They hold 15 events each year and at CityFest, the city hopes to bring in people from neighboring towns as well. He hopes this will be a yearly event.
The Lake Myrtle Sports Complex is located at 2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd.