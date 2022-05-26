The Auburndale City Commission recently approved a resolution in support of the SunRail study to explore extending the system into Polk County and to consider the creation of a rail stop in downtown Auburndale.
In April, the Polk County Transportation Planning Organization Board approved a resolution authorizing the Florida Department of Transportation to move forward with a Transit Concept and Alternatives Review to explore extending SunRail into our area.
During the commission meeting, City Manager Jeff Tillman said that SunRail currently provides Central Florida with commuter rail services along a 48.9-mile route from DeBary in Volusia County to Poinciana in Osceola County. Congressmen Darren Soto and C. Scott Franklin have supported updating the SunRail ridership survey to consider expanding the rail service with a 39-mile extension to Lakeland.
“We have the historic train depot by our downtown park,” Tillman said. “It would bring downtown economic development, but it is very preliminary right now.” And he said the costs are “staggering” and there could be future funding commitments that would be necessary to bring SunRail to Auburndale.
“Anyone with a stop would see a benefit, but are the dollars associated with it worth it,” he said. But he said the city supports the study and looks forward to seeing where it goes. “I would love to hop on and go to Winter Park,” he said.
According to the meeting minutes, Tillman stated ridership and funding requirements would be the main things coming out of the study. The TPO gave direction for the study to be completed and it would be funded through the state with no cost to the city. “This will be a big county-wide conversation (with Haines City, Lake Alfred, Auburndale and Lakeland) being involved,” Tillman said.
Parag Agrawal, Polk TPO Executive Director, gave a presentation at the PTO’s board meeting in April discussing the future of SunRail. The presentation was from the 2015 study that was based on the 2010 census numbers. However, our population has increased significantly since 2010 so the numbers would now be different, Agrawal said.
“Polk County is one of the fastest growing regions and it is the fastest growing county in Florida,” he explained. “We need a plan for a comprehensive transportation network. We can’t keep widening roads.”
The presentation discussed 10 potential SunRail stations. Phase 2: Ronald Reagan Parkway, Downtown Davenport, MLK Jr. Blvd. and the Old Train Station in Haines City; Phase 3: Lake Alfred and Auburndale; Phase 4: Combee Rd., Lake Parker Dr., Lakeland Amtrak Station, Lakeland Bus Depot.
To make it viable, there would need to be 300 riders every day at each station, Agrawal said. According to the 2015 study, to extend the rail into Haines City would cost approximately $146 million. To continue extending the rail into Auburndale would be about $292 million and the most expensive extension would be into Lakeland with a projected cost of $1 billion.
SunRail is a rail service moving people throughout Central Florida. The system currently operates 16 stations through Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.