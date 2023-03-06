On March 1, the Auburndale High School held a Cheerleading Parade from Shake Shoppe to the Auburndale City Hall to celebrate the school's cheerleading state championship win, with a score of 83.5. The team had a proud crowd of people cheering for them as they walked to City Hall. There were times that they came really close to winning a state championship, only for it to be taken away from them, but as it was said - they made history. At the end of the event, the cheer team did one last cheer performance for the crowd.
Auburndale High School Cheerleaders honored with parade
- By LILY STRICKLAND
