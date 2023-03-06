A 37-year-old Auburndale man was killed while trying to cross I-4. According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the crash occurred around 3:19 a.m., Monday. The FHP reports the pedestrian was initially standing on the outside shoulder of the interstate, then tried to cross the highway and entered into the path of a tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound on I-4 approaching SR-570 at Milepost 38 in the center lane. The tractor trailer was driven by a 39-year-old male from Palm River. He was wearing a seatbelt. The FHP says the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

