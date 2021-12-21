It’s a historic month for the city of Auburndale.
The City Commission recently selected a female mayor for the first time in its 110-year history. District 2 Commissioner Dorothea Taylor Bogert, was appointed at the commission meeting on Dec. 6.
“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege,” she said. “I love my city and working with the commissioners. Auburndale is the best city in the country.”
As mayor, Bogert wants to focus on managing the city’s growth, especially in the Lakes District.
“People are coming in droves and growth is good if properly managed,” she said. “We need to be looking down the road and start now to prepare.”
Bogert also understands the importance of managing the city’s water supply with the growth the city is seeing. “We want to be sure our citizens have enough water,” she said.
She sees a lot of potential in Auburndale’s downtown, but still wants to keep its small-town feel.
“I want to see small businesses and restaurants be downtown and we are laying the foundation for that,” she said. “I’m a huge advocate of small businesses.”
Bogert, 56, is a business owner herself. The Auburndale native is broker-owner of real estate company FL Realty and has been in real estate since 1998. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her master’s and Ph.D. degrees from Florida State University.
When she became a city commissioner in 2018, Bogert was the first female elected to the commission since the early 1990s. And she takes her job seriously.
“It helps set an example for young girls in the community,” she said. “If I can show that (this job) can be done with boldness, strength and intelligence, I can be a great role model for them.”
Keith Cowie, the city’s vice mayor, said Bogert being selected as the first female mayor is a “big deal.”
“It’s exciting for the city and our residents,” he said. “Dorothea will be outstanding. She’s always been involved. She researches issues and has the citizens’ concerns first and foremost.”
Bogert said the commissioners support her 100 percent. “They are forward-thinking and united in vision. It’s an exciting time (for the city).”
She mentioned a few things such as new jobs coming to the area, SunTrax, Florida Polytechnic University, a new Publix on County Road 559 and Auburndale’s Cabana Club Resort now becoming a Margaritaville Resort.
“This is one of the greatest times to be involved in the city.”
Bogert is also proud of the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex off Berkley Road.
“We have so many beautiful amenities,” she said. “Recreational sports are huge for our city.”
Bogert started working with the city under Bobby Green, who served as city manager for 30 years before his retirement in April 2021.
“We had the same vision and (the city) will step up to the next level,” she said, adding that history was also made recently when Amy Palmer was named the first female assistant city manager in the spring.
“As long as we are moving forward, I am happy,” Bogert said.