By LISA FELLOWS-COFFEY
Editor
The Auburndale Babe League Major All-Stars led their youth league program in capturing four of six District 12 All-Star baseball divisions over the weekend at Winter Haven’s Sertoma Park.
Auburndale pitcher Max Merryman tossed a tossed a one-hitter over 5 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to lead the Majors to 6-3 victory over host Winter Haven. Grayson O’Neal drove in two for Auburndale. Auburndale heads to Key West June 27th for the state event.
Also playing for Auburndale were: Colden Medcalf, Jeremiah Blasio, Blake Gunter, Wyatt Hatley, Noah Pena, Brody Dean, Kyle Brattlie, Judah Forquer, Kaleb Wilson and Joshua Williams.
Merryman used his curveball and fastball to keep Winter Haven off balance. He pitched to all but one batter in the game.
“I was nervous,” he said of the important game. “My arm kinda hurt.”
“He’s always got a smile. He’s always eating candy and running one hundred miles an hour,” said Auburndale coach Jose Pena. “But when it’s time to pitch he’s locked in.”
Auburndale won the 9-and-under title with an 8-5 win over Eagle Lake. They go to Palm Beach Gardens July 28th for the state tournament. Playing for Auburndale were: Liam Baptiste, Brody Guy, Wyatt Vegter, Chandler Baptiste, Corbin Guy, Cassiel Velez, Colton Parks, Barrett Willis, Lauryn Baptiste, Jayden Knowles, Stetson Kader, Luis Atencio and Matthew Johns Jr.
Auburndale claimed the Minor (age 10-and-under) division with a 19-4 win over Lakeland Highlands. The state tournament is June 28 in West Boca. Playing for Auburndale were: Caleb Pitek, Colten Stricklen, Conley Willis, Hunter Piotrowski, Jackson Carlino, Jordyn McCoy, Josias Filomeno, Micah Forquer, Miguel Pena, Noah Smith, Preston Leach, Sebastian Frabotta and Rayden Raulerson.
The Auburndale 8-and-under team won its 20th consecutive game in a row with a 13-5 victory over Eagle Lake.
The team won the Lakeland Highlands All Star tournament along with the Eagle Lake Invitational, Lakeland Highlands tournament and Greater Winter Haven tournament.
They attempt to extend the win streak at the state event in Oviedo beginning June 21.
Playing for Auburndale were: Michael Turner, Marquis Turner, Madden Meadows, Preet Patel, Aaron Rios, Justin Lee, Jonah Ricci, Caleb Parra, T.J. Harris, Ivan Garcia and Roman Smith.
In a slugfest, Eagle Lake won the T-ball title with a 19-18 win over Auburndale. Auburndale tied the game, 18-18, by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Playing for Eagle Lake were: Lennon Fleche, Harrison Plowden, Mason Gonzalez, Xander Hernandez, Xavi Sanchez, Mason Daugherty, Rowan Lee, Owen Gonzalez, Braylend Orozco, Easton Mozeley, Wyatt Burry and Sophia Berdis.
In the bottom half of the inning, Eagle Lake’s first hitter reached first base, but was eliminated as Auburndale turned a double play. However, with two outs, the winning run crossed the plate on series of miscues. Auburndale heads to Oviedo for the state tournament beginning June 21st.
Winter Haven took the Prep division with a 15-5 win over Bartow. The team travels to Sarasota for the State Tournament beginning July 5.
Playing for Winter Haven were: Conner Clark, Jacob Setien, Isaac Trejo, Blake Hannigan, Joshua Jenkins, Raymond Gonzalez, Elijah Turner, Blake Olejniczak, Jax Straughn, Adrian Simo, Bryson Tanksley and Willian Jenkins.