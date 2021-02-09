If your ears perked up at the mention of “Auburndale, Florida” during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast, you weren’t alone.
Amaya Brannon, 10, of Auburndale was featured during the broadcast for being this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid.
Amaya was the official NFL PLAY 60 Ambassador during Super Bowl Week — a whirlwind of activities for the local youth that included appearing on “Good Morning America” as a Kid Correspondent and the opportunity to interview Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Mahomes.
According to a release from the NFL, hundreds of young fans nationwide entered this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest Presented by Danimals online at NFL.com/PLAY60Contest.
To be eligible, Amaya submitted a video explaining why she should be the next NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid. Following interviews with the finalists, Amaya was named the winner of this year's contest for her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, and passion and excitement for helping her peers to stay physically active and eat healthy.