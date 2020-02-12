WINTER HAVEN – In 2019, Seventh Street, east of Lake Howard, was upgraded as a “complete street project.” Lake Silver Drive was also redone and now city staff are working on two additional projects that are similar.
The Avenue C SW and Second Street SW areas will be upgraded as complete street projects next. During an Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting Feb. 5, commissioners and city staff moved forward on a fourth complete street project.
Avenue K NE connects First Street traffic going toward Polk State College, near Lake Silver. City staff were awarded a $692,000 Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Transportation Enhancement Grant to fund the project.
The Sarasota firm of Kimley Horn and Associates was awarded the design contract Feb. 10. This is the same firm that helped upgrade Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said.
“I think this will be a nice project,” Herr said. “It's a gateway into Polk State College.”
The City of Winter Haven has budgeted around $100,000 for design costs so far.