Another fellow American is dying from COVID-19 while you read this sentence.

This very next second, one of our fellow Americans just tested positive for COVID-19.

One more. Another. There. Again. Oh. That one. And another. More. Never stopping. Another. Over there. Here.

Almost every second, of every day, a fellow American tests positive for COVID-19.

Hard to believe?

There are 86,400 seconds in a day. How many individuals in America are testing positive each day right now?

There’s another. Now. More. Friend. Colleague. Mother. Daughter. Sister. Every second of every day. Another of our friends, family, coworkers, fellow Americans – struck by the virus.

In the time since you started the first line of this column to when you reached this paragraph, guess what? The next American just died from COVID-19. A COVID-19 death occurs, on average, every 90 seconds. That’s how fast we are dying from this terrible pandemic.

And yet, elected officials of both parties persist in bafflegab and confabulation.

Sometimes people confuse confabulation with lying. Confabulation is not lying. It is replacing what is real with what is imagined – but believing the newly-created alternate reality is true.

Doesn’t that sound like what we are hearing from our elected officials of both parties?

The virus is going away. This is not much more than the regular flu. Masks don’t work. There’s no need for mask mandates. Our party has a plan. You can go back to your normal life. Stay locked up in your house. Shutting down is the only way. We will make sure small businesses and the unemployed are not left on their own without help.

Alternate reality pitched to the American people as truth – confabulation.

Political bafflegab is a polite word to use in mixed company. Synonyms to bafflegab include double-talk, rigamarole, and song-and-dance. There are some other synonyms used by sailors, which my editor won’t let me print in a family paper.

Another fellow American just died in the time it took to get to this point in the column. Every 90 seconds – another fellow American dies.

How have our leaders of both parties chosen to bring us together to fight our common enemy – COVID-19? Bafflegab and confabulation. There’s not a public servant in sight. Double-talk and alternate reality. Politics and party.

Our elected officials all say they love small business. Small business is the bedrock of America and the engine of new job creation, they say.

Another small business just died. And another. And another. About every two minutes in America, primarily because of COVID-19, another small business dies out. A person’s dream evaporates. Their life savings are exhausted.

Our politician’s response: bafflegab and confabulation.

“It’s the other party that is stopping us from another round of stimulus. Don’t blame us. Our party is actually doing a great job for small business and the American people.”

Another person was just laid off from work. 345,000 permanent job losses happened in September. Over there is another newly unemployed. And another. And another. Every eight seconds, a fellow American loses their job.

Our politicians’ response: bafflegab and confabulation. Double-talk and alternate reality.

Do we have America’s version of Winston Churchill during the endless bombing of England in WWII? “Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years men will say, ‘this was their finest hour.’”

Another American just lost their job. Another business just shut down. Another person just got sick from COVID-19. Another American just died.

David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Four Corners News-Sun, Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun in Polk County, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Lake and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@d-r.media.