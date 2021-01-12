The Winter Haven Planning Commission passed two Special Use Approval requests Jan. 5 — and fans of fresh-brewed coffee and baked goods may be much obliged.
Locally-based developer Six/Ten LLC owns land at 140 Sixth Street SW, south of the downtown Firestone Complete Auto Care. Staff for Six/Ten have plans to transform an old gas station into a new business called Honeycomb Bakery.
A Facebook page for the new business (facebook.com/honeycombbread) describes it as a local bakery producing artisan bread and pastries, as well as being the region's first organic flour miller.
Additionally, a coffee cafe called Haven Coffee Roasters (facebook.com/HavenCoffeeRoaster) is planned for an empty lot located immediately south of Third Street Skate Shop, near the downtown water tower.
Neither approval requires an additional city vote and construction can start once the building permits are approved by city staff.