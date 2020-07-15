WINTER HAVEN – Jessie Skubna, the owner of Jensen's Corner Bar and Jessie's Lounge, has seen her two downtown bars closed for the past 16 weeks “with no end in sight.”
“It's breaking my spirit,” Skubna said.
Reflecting on the ordeal, Skubna uses other words such as depressing, challenging — and delicious.
Under the current statewide order, bars cannot be open for on premise consumption to help limit the spread of the virus. Restaurants that derive less than half of their gross revenue from the sale of alcohol, however, are allowed to continue operation and serving alcohol.
Skubna and her partner, Robbie Loftus, said that isn't particularly fair — but that they also want to do what is right.
When the most recent bar closure was announced, Skubna and Loftus said they got busy trying to dream up other ways to make money. Skubna invented a chocolate ice cream topped with peanut butter flavored whiskey, boozy shakes and pudding shots — all of which can be ordered to go.
“It's pretty delicious,” Skubna said. “I'm just coming up with different stuff.”
Meanwhile, Loftus has a background in athletics and says he helped to raise a couple of talented skateboarders with a strong work ethic. A few years ago, the Winter Haven couple opened a skate store on U.S. 27, in Dundee, and their boys were doing some of the work.
The boys were younger at the time, and the store began taking up too much of their time, so the family decided to close the shop. Loftus said now that their bars remain closed, it made sense to make use of the space in another way.
The Winter Haven couple’s children will be managing the store – named 3rd St. Skate Supply. Signs may already be installed by the time this edition is published.
Skubna and Loftus said the shop will open as soon as they have an adequate inventory available for sale. Challenges to that include supply chain disruptions between the United States and China, where many skate parts are produced.
The new skate shop will be located behind the bar in Jessie’s Lounge, where the pool tables were previously located, and a wall is being built to separate the bar from the shop. Hours of operation will likely coincide when the kids aren't busy with school.
“The skate shop is not going to make us rich, but it may pay the utility bill and put a few bucks in the kids' pockets,” Loftus said.
The two boys are expected to provide lessons for customers, as well as selling boards, pads, grip tape and other skater garb.
Construction progress on the City of Winter Haven’s new skate park on Lake Silver appears on track and is scheduled to open in September, which may help drive interest and enthusiasm that the new shop can capitalize on.
Throughout the ordeal of owning a business so directly impacted by the pandemic, Skubna said she has had important support in a variety of forms — including from the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.
“They (chamber staff) have been so great through this whole thing,” Skubna said. “They have gotten all of the information out to members, so informative – they have really been on top of it. (They) even called to reach out a few times, just to listen to my concerns. That means a lot to me.”
To learn more about the creative to-go offerings from Jessie’s and Jensen’s during the hiatus of onsite alcohol consumptions, and how you can support the local businesses, call 863-298-6755 from Wednesday through Saturday, beginning around noon.