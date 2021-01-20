WINTER HAVEN — Don Simon has been competing in barefoot water ski tournaments for more than 30 years and still gets out on the water several times each week.
This past weekend, Simon was joined by a handful of world record-holders for his 81st birthday party on Lake Conine at the World Barefoot Center. All told, his guest list brought an impressive collection of skiers to the “water ski capital of the world.”
Steve Penrod trailered his boat “Footloose” all the way from Pittsburgh to join Simon on the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes for the festivities. World barefoot “Figure 8” record-holder Marc Donahue lives near Simon — who resides in Ocklahawa — in the winter and showed off his skills at the party Jan. 16. Junior world barefoot record-holder Brett Swanbom, 14, flew in from Land O’ Lakes with his uncle to attend and take a turn around Lake Conine.
World barefoot endurance record-holder Lance Smith flew down from Indianapolis to attend.
World Barefoot Center on Lake Conine in Winter Haven is operated by Winter Haven residents Keith St. Onge, David Small and Ashleigh Stebbeings — world record-holders in their own right. World-ranked Ben Groen and world renowned trainer Swampy Bouchard also hosted the birthday party.
After skiing the attendees had burgers, beer and a sunset. To learn more about World Barefoot Center, visit worldbarefootcenter.com.