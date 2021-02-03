A strong start to each half powered Bartow High’s boys varsity basketball team past Providence School of Jacksonville last Saturday. Tyrone Smith (five 3-pointers) and Amarion Frazier scored 17 points apiece in the Yellow Jackets’ 54-45 victory. Bartow, which improved to 14-4 overall, outscored Providence School 12-5 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the third period en route to its fifth straight win. …
All Saints’ Academy entered the Class 2A-District 6 boys soccer tournament as the No. 1 seed with an 8.744 power rating. The Saints, who defeated St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut (4-1) and McKeel Academy (3-2) last week to make it 13 straight wins and 14 overall, play on Thursday (Feb. 4) at Winter Garden Foundation Academy against Real Life Christian Academy or Santa Fe Catholic in the district semifinals. Third-seeded Fort Meade (8-6-1) met sixth-seeded Ocoee Legacy Charter in the first round on Monday, but results were unavailable at press time. Host Fort Meade is the second seed for the 2A-6 girls soccer tourney and is slated to face Santa Fe Catholic on Friday (Feb. 5) in the semifinals. …
The Winter Haven girls basketball team’s season-opening 13-game winning streak ended last Saturday with a 76-66 loss at 19-1 Montverde Academy. The Blue Devils return to the court on Wednesday (Feb. 3) in the Class 6A-District 6 semifinals against the winner of the opening-round game between Bartow and Edgewater. Winter Haven, which earned the district’s top seed with an impressive 21.793 FHSAA power rating, gains a spot in Friday night’s 6A-6 final with a victory. …
Auburndale and Lake Wales represent the top two seeds for the Class 5A-District 7 girls soccer tournament. The top-seeded Bloodhounds (versus Tampa King or Spoto) and second-seeded Highlanders (versus Lake Gibson or Brandon) received byes into the semifinal round. On the boys side in 5A-7 soccer, Auburndale holds the No. 2 seed and Lake Wales is the No. 4 seed.