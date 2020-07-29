Front Page Brewing, an upstart brewery in historic downtown Bartow, announced last week that it would reopen its taproom thanks to a partnership with Top Dog Concessions, a local food truck.
According to a Facebook post made by Front Page staff, the brewery was able to reopen its taproom on July 23 thanks to its partnership with Top Dog, which allowed the establishment to obtain a Chapter 509 Food License.
Bars and breweries who do not make a significant portion of their revenue from food sales were forced to close again by state officials due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida.
“Does this make us a restaurant? Pretty much, yes,” read the post. “This means we’ve got a new set of rules for all of us to follow.”
Some of the updated rules for Front Page include that outside food can no longer be brought on-site and that dogs are no longer allowed inside the taproom — but still welcome on the front and back patios.
In compliance with existing guidelines for restaurants, the indoor taproom will remain open at 50 percent capacity, with Front Page staff indicating there will be expanded outdoor seating available also.
Finally, the brewery updated its hours, which are now Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
