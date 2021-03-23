On March 11, the Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Front Page Brewing Co. — albeit a bit belatedly.
Front Page, which celebrated its one-year anniversary on March 13, opened its doors just days before the onset of the pandemic.
Chamber staff presented the brewery, which is located at 190 S. Florida Avenue, with their “First Clear Dollar of Profit.”
The brewery is located in the building that formerly housed the Polk County Democrat newspapers, which is currently the Polk News-Sun.
