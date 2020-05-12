Holding a remote meeting for the first time last week, the Bartow City Commission welcomed new Commissioner Steve Githens, named its mayor and vice-mayor for the coming year and opted to reopen the city golf course and restaurant.
Taking the helm of the city's governing commission as mayor for the next 12 months is Commissioner Scott Sjoblom, a health department official and fourth-generation city resident. Veteran Commissioner James F. Clements, a local property manager, will serve as vice mayor.
The May 4 meeting was also the first for Githens, a local insurance agent beginning his three-year term. Githens takes over the city’s at-large commission seat after defeating veteran Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer by 11 votes in April.
Returning Commissioner Leo Longworth kept the seat he has held since he was first elected more than two decades ago. Longworth, also an insurance agent, ran unopposed.
Longworth and Githens took their seats earlier last Monday after abbreviated swearing-in ceremonies held at Bartow City Hall.
The meeting was the city commission's first attempt at holding its meetings both at City Hall and with remote participants to maintain social distancing protocols.
During the meeting, the commission unanimously agreed to take baby steps toward reopening by opening up its largest parks for community use, along with trails and biking facilities, but urged the public to continue to maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from gatherings of more than 10 people.
In keeping with the gradual reopening of the city, the commission also agreed to reopen the Bartow Golf Course and Mulligan's Restaurant, but with caveats, again enforcing social distancing.
City Manager George Long also informed the commission that costs associated with the city's COVID-19 protocols, either mandated by the state or self-implemented, so far have totaled about $150,000 — but added that the city could expect the lost revenues at $2 million by the end of the year.
“That is about half what we lost during Hurricane Irma (in 2017) — and we just got reimbursed for that,” Long told the commission.
Long said the majority of the money spent so far was to install hardware for the distance meeting capability and for personal protective equipment for the police and fire departments. He also explained that the city expected to receive some federal funds to defray its COVID-related costs, but how much was still up in the air as of last Monday's meeting.
Long also briefed the commission on its ongoing pavement and sidewalk projects, saying those projects have continued during the shut-down and were progressing as planned. The city manager also said city staff was proceeding with plans to continue to broadcast commission meetings, but the details of that remained to be determined.
“This seems to be working well, and our IT staff is working on making it happen,” Long said.
Lastly, at Monday's session, Longworth reiterated his earlier request for information and further discussion on racial parity in city staffing.
“Our staff needs to reflect the city's demographics,” Longworth said. “I still want to see where we are, what we are doing to reach out for minority applications and see what we need to do to improve our recruiting efforts.”