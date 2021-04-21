BARTOW — Staff and elected officials representing the City of Bartow met on April 16 to discuss how best to try and ensure the city would have sufficient water supplies through 2045.
On paper, Bartow may not appear to have a water shortage. The city has a water use permit allowing staff to remove around 8 million gallons of water out of the ground each day. Bartow residents currently use approximately 3 million gallons per day.
But state regulators say so much water is being removed from the ground in Central Florida that changes are necessary.
Instead of removing more water out of the ground, state experts say local leaders need to find alternative water supplies, such as harvesting summer stormwater collected in lakes and rivers or removing and purifying salt water from deeper under the ground.
Here in Polk County, leaders are moving forward with removing salt water from the Lower Floridan Aquifer, with desalination plants planned near Lake Wales and in Lakeland.
Hundreds of miles of water pipe will need to be laid to connect many of the cities in the county — infrastructure that figures to be costly.
Elected officials representing most Polk County residents as part of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative are expected to sign a $240 million federal loan agreement on April 28 to pay for less than half of the total cost. The State of Florida is paying most of the other half of the cost.
Because of the high costs associated with the PRWC plans, the cities of Davenport, Fort Meade and Frostproof have opted not to take part in the loan, choosing to find alternative water supplies on their own.
On April 16, Bartow City Manager George Long recommended that commissioners take part in the Polk Regional Water Cooperative’s proposal, which includes the federal loan.
Long and others said that while the cost sounds scary, there is a clause associated with the loan agreement called an “off-ramp” that could allow Bartow, or any other municipality, to back out of the loan before construction begins if elected officials two years from now choose to do so.
Currently, the two proposed desalination plants are 60 percent designed at a collective cost of around $23 million.
The cost to get the plans from 60 percent designed to 100 percent designed and map the routes for all the water pipes may cost around $600,000.
If elected leaders in Bartow decide to help pay for construction of the two Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfields around two years from now, that cost would be approximately $12 million, Long said.
Customers who purchase water in Polk County will be ultimately responsible for making these federal loan payments via increased water rates.