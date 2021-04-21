The City of Bartow may have to dip into its reserve funds to relocate three soccer fields from Mary Holland Park to Mosaic Park since other money isn't available to pay for the upgrade needed to provide playable fields for dozens of players.
The existing soccer fields at the city's Mary Holland Park have been a bane to the city commission for months, since players' parents and coaches — as well as the players, themselves — have begun appearing at recent commission meetings to ask for a solution to the water-logged fields.
According to Bartow City Manager George Long, the city commission's recent workshop to talk about what to do about the soggy fields resulted in an unofficial decision to move the fields from Mary Holland Park to Mosaic.
Long said his team is presently gathering cost data to provide the commission, but he said last week that he expects the cost to be “about $300,000.”
Long said the city had investigated what could be done at the existing fields, but since they were built on reclaimed mine property and the surfaces were primarily clay-based, the fields do not drain properly and would require a total rebuild if not relocated — which would drive up the cost.
Instead, the commission agreed, the most cost-effective solution would be to move the fields to the north side of Mosaic Park, where some teams already are practicing.
“The Mosaic location will give us better fields, may not need complete rebuilding and may be the most cost-effective solution,” he explained.
The issue came to the forefront recently when a group of parents and coaches approached the commission, complaining that any volume of rain caused the existing fields to flood and made the parking area a mess. The rain, they said, would leave the fields with an unsafe surface and created a marsh where parents and other attendees had to park to watch the games.
Before the recent workshop, Long said, the city had a soil analysis performed, which revealed that the existing fields had a clay base that would not allow for sufficient run-off — such that even a stop-gap drainage system would “only be putting a band-aid” on the problem, he explained.
Long further said that relocating the fields to Mosaic Park would provide a better playing surface even if the existing Mosaic field areas were unimproved. But if the city plans to permanently move the fields, they may need re-leveling, re-sodding, fencing and other minor improvements, all of which could cost as much as the $300,000.
Long also said relocating the fields to Mosaic was initially suggested during the drafting of the city's master plan, which is still undergoing its final tweaks before the city commission accepts it as a guideline for city growth and improvement.
The veteran city manager also said the city commission may have to make a decision on the matter at it's April 19 meeting if it hopes to have playable fields before the fall season starts. “We're looking at about a four-month window to get something done, which is going to be a challenge,” he said.
Long said he would bring the matter back to the commission then to get the formal direction he needs to take the next steps toward fixing the situation within the limited time-frame outlined at the workshop.